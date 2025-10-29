Peregrine Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,919 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 209.8% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 49.5% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CP opened at $74.43 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1-year low of $66.49 and a 1-year high of $83.65. The stock has a market cap of $67.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CP. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays set a $90.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.38.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

