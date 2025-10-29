L.M. Kohn & Company Takes $754,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF $SPLV

L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPLV. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth about $237,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 1.2%

SPLV opened at $71.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.93 and its 200-day moving average is $72.79. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $67.13 and a 1-year high of $75.43. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.62.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

