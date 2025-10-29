Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Boosts Stake in Altimmune, Inc. $ALT

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,000 shares during the quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC owned about 0.42% of Altimmune worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Brown Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 50,024 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune in the 1st quarter worth about $939,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune in the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altimmune alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Altimmune from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Altimmune from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Altimmune from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altimmune has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

Altimmune Trading Down 1.9%

ALT opened at $4.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 20.44 and a quick ratio of 20.44. Altimmune, Inc. has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $11.16.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.00 million. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 62.63% and a negative net margin of 438,730.03%. Analysts predict that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

About Altimmune

(Free Report)

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.