iShares Select Dividend ETF $DVY Shares Bought by Wealth Management Associates Inc.

Wealth Management Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises 3.0% of Wealth Management Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Wealth Management Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $7,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 82.1% in the second quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $141.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $115.94 and a 12 month high of $144.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $1.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $4.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

