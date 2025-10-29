L.M. Kohn & Company Decreases Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF $VXF

L.M. Kohn & Company reduced its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 169.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 0.8%

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $213.43 on Wednesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.68 and a fifty-two week high of $216.00. The stock has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.53.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.