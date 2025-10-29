Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Sells 31,242 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC decreased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,242 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.5% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 212,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,602,000 after acquiring an additional 113,663 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 7,073 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 45,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 424.4% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IEF opened at $97.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.34. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.08 and a 52 week high of $97.77.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2945 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

