Human Investing LLC Sells 1,376 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Human Investing LLC decreased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth $30,000. Disciplina Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 162.3% in the first quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $51.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.49 and its 200 day moving average is $62.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $232.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.68. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $45.05 and a one year high of $113.76.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.51 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 78.64% and a net margin of 35.60%. As a group, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.4119 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 240.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. UBS Group cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

