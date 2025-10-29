Human Investing LLC Buys 2,246 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF $SCHH

Human Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the quarter. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 313.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 196.8% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 569.7% during the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $21.42 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $23.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.23.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

