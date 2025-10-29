Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF $SPHD Shares Bought by L.M. Kohn & Company

L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Luminist Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 330.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Crews Bank & Trust lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $48.11 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $43.39 and a twelve month high of $51.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.72.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

