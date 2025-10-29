SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF $SRLN Shares Bought by Wealth Management Associates Inc.

Wealth Management Associates Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Wealth Management Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Wealth Management Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $3,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,147,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA now owns 43,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Refined Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 210,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,761,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 8,428,081.8% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 927,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,132,000 after buying an additional 927,089 shares during the period.

Shares of SRLN opened at $41.54 on Wednesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.08 and a fifty-two week high of $42.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.28.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

