58,450 Shares in Teladoc Health, Inc. $TDOC Bought by Wealth Management Associates Inc.

Wealth Management Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 58,450 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,377 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 15,030 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 705,478 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after buying an additional 5,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health Stock Down 7.5%

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $8.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.16 and its 200-day moving average is $7.69. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $15.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a negative net margin of 8.16%.The company had revenue of $631.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TDOC shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Teladoc Health from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Mizuho started coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Friday, July 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Teladoc Health from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.97.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TDOC

About Teladoc Health

(Free Report)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.