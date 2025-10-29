Oarsman Capital Inc. Purchases 201 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP

Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,766 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in CoStar Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 118,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,500,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 57,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,600,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 77,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC grew its position in CoStar Group by 315.9% in the second quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.15.

Insider Activity at CoStar Group

In related news, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $2,258,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 293,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,475,993.99. This trade represents a 7.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Price Performance

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $78.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.79. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.41 and a 52-week high of $97.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 312.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.87.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 3.57%.The company had revenue of $833.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. CoStar Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.260-0.280 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About CoStar Group

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Articles

