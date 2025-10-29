11,655 Shares in Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC Bought by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 230.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on OMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.57.

Omnicom Group Trading Down 2.9%

NYSE:OMC opened at $76.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.17. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.37 and a 12 month high of $107.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 33.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Stories

