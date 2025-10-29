iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF $IJT Shares Sold by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. decreased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 889,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,723,000 after purchasing an additional 46,427 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 801,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,794,000 after purchasing an additional 95,583 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 504,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,783,000 after purchasing an additional 15,629 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 361,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,057,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 296,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,898,000 after purchasing an additional 42,548 shares during the period. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT opened at $143.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.09. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $107.38 and a 52 week high of $152.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a $0.314 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

