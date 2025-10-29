Oarsman Capital Inc. Sells 1,276 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. $FI

Oarsman Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for about 1.2% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $7,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3,150.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its holdings in Fiserv by 218.5% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 178.9% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $126.46 on Wednesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.84 and a 1-year high of $238.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.55 and its 200-day moving average is $154.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 16.00%.The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FI. UBS Group lowered their target price on Fiserv from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Fiserv to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Fiserv from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Fiserv from $225.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Fiserv from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FI

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.