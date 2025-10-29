JDM Financial Group LLC Acquires 2,947 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM

JDM Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of JDM Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. JDM Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQM. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 273.2% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ QQQM opened at $260.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $244.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.16. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $165.72 and a 12-month high of $261.28.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.