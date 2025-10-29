Wealth Management Associates Inc. Invests $1.29 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF $SPMO

Wealth Management Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rossby Financial LCC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 237.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 342.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPMO opened at $123.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.08. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $78.25 and a 52 week high of $123.82.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

