10,366 Shares in Barrick Mining Corporation $B Bought by Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,366 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new position in Barrick Mining in the 2nd quarter worth $16,574,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Barrick Mining in the 2nd quarter worth $448,000. Brickwood Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Barrick Mining in the 2nd quarter worth $40,678,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Barrick Mining in the 2nd quarter worth $1,322,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Barrick Mining in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.
Barrick Mining Trading Down 0.1%
Barrick Mining stock opened at $31.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $54.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.30. Barrick Mining Corporation has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $36.40.
Barrick Mining Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Barrick Mining’s payout ratio is presently 37.74%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have commented on B shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Barrick Mining from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Zacks Research cut shares of Barrick Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Barrick Mining in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Barrick Mining from $39.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Barrick Mining in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Mining currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.90.
Barrick Mining Profile
Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.
In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Barrick Mining
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- The Drone Arms Race: From Battlefield to Balance Sheet
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Why Wall Street Is Backing These 3 Comeback Stocks
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Intel’s Breakout Quarter: More Than a Beat, It’s a Declaration
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding B? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX).
Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.