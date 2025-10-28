ResMed (RMD) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, October 30th. Analysts expect ResMed to post earnings of $2.49 per share and revenue of $1.3332 billion for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, October 30, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. ResMed had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect ResMed to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $258.75 on Tuesday. ResMed has a 12-month low of $199.92 and a 12-month high of $293.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $274.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 25.24%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RMD. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ResMed from $298.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ResMed from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.70.

In other ResMed news, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 100 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.36, for a total value of $27,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 11,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,675.72. The trade was a 0.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.85, for a total transaction of $2,265,345.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 467,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,314,967.20. The trade was a 1.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,743 shares of company stock valued at $5,284,514. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in ResMed by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 286,078 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,808,000 after acquiring an additional 55,790 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in ResMed by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 350,417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,408,000 after acquiring an additional 40,399 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in ResMed by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510,058 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $131,595,000 after acquiring an additional 29,729 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in ResMed by 141.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,889 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,259,000 after acquiring an additional 21,005 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 85,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,983,000 after purchasing an additional 15,016 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

