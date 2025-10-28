Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded Benitec Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Benitec Biopharma in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Benitec Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of BNTC stock opened at $15.70 on Friday. Benitec Biopharma has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $17.15. The company has a current ratio of 54.67, a quick ratio of 54.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $412.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.65.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.18). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Benitec Biopharma will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Benitec Biopharma

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 2,255.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 6,587 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Benitec Biopharma Company Profile

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

