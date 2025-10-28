S&P Global (SPGI) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.26 per share and revenue of $3.7686 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, October 30, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 27.30%.The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect S&P Global to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SPGI opened at $496.57 on Tuesday. S&P Global has a 12 month low of $427.14 and a 12 month high of $579.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $151.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $512.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $514.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Florida Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 2,446.4% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $487,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SPGI. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on S&P Global from $615.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on S&P Global from $613.00 to $619.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on S&P Global from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $614.23.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

