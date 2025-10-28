Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $342.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $377.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $328.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $304.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $515.05 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $466.92.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ALNY stock opened at $478.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $459.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $363.44. The stock has a market cap of $62.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.76 and a beta of 0.36. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $205.87 and a 1 year high of $495.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $773.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.54 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 12.96% and a negative return on equity of 273.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.05, for a total value of $635,130.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 27,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,403,347.90. This represents a 4.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 3,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,283.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 54,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,434,206.60. This represents a 6.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,144 shares of company stock worth $44,160,261. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $27,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 70.2% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 80 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $39,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $30,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

