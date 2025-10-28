Eagle Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSI) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Eagle Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

EFSI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Eagle Financial Services from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. DA Davidson cut Eagle Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Eagle Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Shares of NASDAQ EFSI opened at $37.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Eagle Financial Services has a 1-year low of $28.70 and a 1-year high of $40.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.94 million, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.28.

Eagle Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. Eagle Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 9.30%.The company had revenue of $22.36 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFSI. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new position in Eagle Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Eagle Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Eagle Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. 0.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke County that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the Shenandoah Valley and Northern Virginia. The company’s deposit products include checking, NOW, money market, and regular savings accounts; and demand and time deposits.

