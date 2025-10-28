Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Posted by on Oct 28th, 2025

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BCFree Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Brunswick from $43.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.69.

Brunswick Price Performance

BC stock opened at $71.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.54 and a beta of 1.36. Brunswick has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $87.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Brunswick (NYSE:BCGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 4.60%.Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Brunswick has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brunswick will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently -47.25%.

Institutional Trading of Brunswick

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Brunswick by 812.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 705,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,934,000 after purchasing an additional 628,393 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Brunswick by 17.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,439,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,218,000 after purchasing an additional 516,970 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Brunswick in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,990,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Brunswick by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,504,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,857,000 after buying an additional 420,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Brunswick by 194.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 574,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,727,000 after buying an additional 379,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

Further Reading

