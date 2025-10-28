Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Sunday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Baird R W raised Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

Ameresco Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:AMRC opened at $41.64 on Friday. Ameresco has a 12 month low of $8.49 and a 12 month high of $44.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.33.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. Ameresco had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 3.34%.The firm had revenue of $472.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Ameresco has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameresco will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameresco

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco during the third quarter worth $50,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A increased its position in Ameresco by 35.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 9,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Further Reading

