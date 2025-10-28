First Trust Cloud Computing ETF $SKYY Shares Sold by Reliant Investment Partners LLC

Reliant Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Reliant Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SKYY. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 104.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 550,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,266,000 after acquiring an additional 280,749 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 912,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,326,000 after purchasing an additional 80,874 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 224.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 45,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 31,670 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 58,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 25,397 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 197.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 31,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 21,099 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SKYY opened at $140.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.98. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.38 and a fifty-two week high of $140.81.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

