HealthEquity, Inc. $HQY Shares Sold by Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,912 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of HealthEquity worth $11,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HQY. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 7,983.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 24,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on HQY shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.31.

Insider Transactions at HealthEquity

In other news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $564,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 79,456 shares in the company, valued at $7,477,604.16. The trade was a 7.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 1,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total transaction of $157,102.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 49,795 shares in the company, valued at $4,392,416.95. The trade was a 3.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,281 shares of company stock worth $859,867. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Stock Performance

Shares of HQY stock opened at $96.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.76. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.29, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.47. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.07 and a 12 month high of $116.65.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. HealthEquity had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.68 million. HealthEquity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.740-3.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

