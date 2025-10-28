Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,923 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. $GWRE

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,736 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,923 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Guidewire Software worth $11,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 403.8% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Guidewire Software Stock Up 1.0%

Guidewire Software stock opened at $252.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.08 and a 12-month high of $272.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $236.24 and its 200 day moving average is $225.70. The company has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 316.22, a PEG ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Activity at Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.22. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $356.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Guidewire Software has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 30,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.87, for a total transaction of $7,363,089.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 264,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,350,349.46. This represents a 10.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President John P. Mullen sold 15,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.87, for a total transaction of $3,854,104.03. Following the transaction, the president owned 158,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,606,129.46. The trade was a 9.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,743 shares of company stock worth $27,350,741 over the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GWRE shares. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price (up from $255.00) on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GWRE

About Guidewire Software

(Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.