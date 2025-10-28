Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Boosts Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IR. Compass Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 62.8% during the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 190.9% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 136.4% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter valued at $42,000. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Melius Research set a $93.00 price objective on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective (up from $91.00) on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Melius downgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.09.

IR opened at $80.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.64. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.61 and a 12 month high of $106.03.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 7.10%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.340-3.460 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 6.25%.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

