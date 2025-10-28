Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,158 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. Yukon Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Yukon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,097,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,986,000 after acquiring an additional 289,355 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 10,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IUSB opened at $47.12 on Tuesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $44.67 and a one year high of $47.17. The firm has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.06.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1668 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.