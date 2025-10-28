Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH) Now Covered by BTIG Research

Research analysts at BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SKYH. Zacks Research cut shares of Sky Harbour Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. B. Riley raised Sky Harbour Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sky Harbour Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

Sky Harbour Group Stock Down 2.3%

Institutional Trading of Sky Harbour Group

Shares of SKYH stock opened at $10.17 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.40. Sky Harbour Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $14.52. The stock has a market cap of $768.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKYH. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sky Harbour Group by 68.2% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sky Harbour Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sky Harbour Group by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 15,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Sky Harbour Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sky Harbour Group during the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. 14.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sky Harbour Group Company Profile

Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company is based in White Plains, New York.

