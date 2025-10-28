GGM Financials LLC Sells 9,651 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF $XMHQ

GGM Financials LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,651 shares during the period. GGM Financials LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 531,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,632,000 after buying an additional 144,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Trading Up 0.1%

XMHQ opened at $106.15 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $80.60 and a 12-month high of $109.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

