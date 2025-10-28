Wincap Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 7,108 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

Wincap Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 7,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VCIT. First National Trust Co boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 206,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Conscious Wealth Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Conscious Wealth Investments LLC now owns 69,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. GWN Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 44.3% in the second quarter. GWN Securities Inc. now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 507,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,091,000 after purchasing an additional 51,293 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%
Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $84.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.55. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $78.66 and a one year high of $84.84.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Growth Picks: 3 Low-Cost Stocks That Could Double in Value
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Are These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Ready to Rebound?
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- Does the Trump-Induced Quantum Stock Rally Have Legs?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.