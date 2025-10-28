Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Buys 35,906 Shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF $CGMU

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,906 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC owned 0.12% of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF worth $4,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CGMU. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 34,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 121.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares in the last quarter. Novem Group increased its stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Novem Group now owns 81,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 26,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGMU stock opened at $27.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.81. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $25.83 and a 12 month high of $27.51.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Capital Group Municipal Income ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.0718 per share. This is a boost from Capital Group Municipal Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%.

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

