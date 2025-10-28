New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $75.85 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 29.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 908,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371,971 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.7% of New York Life Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $75,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 295.9% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 442.2% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 28.1%

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $89.37 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $66.95 and a twelve month high of $87.36. The stock has a market cap of $152.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.04 and its 200 day moving average is $83.46.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

