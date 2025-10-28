American Healthcare REIT, Inc. $AHR Shares Bought by Petra Financial Advisors Inc.

Petra Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 233.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,026 shares during the quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Healthcare REIT were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 14,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 4.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Healthcare REIT alerts:

American Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

AHR stock opened at $44.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.82. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.21 and a 52 week high of $44.81.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

American Healthcare REIT ( NYSE:AHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. American Healthcare REIT had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $542.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. American Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.640-1.680 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -454.55%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark E. Foster sold 3,850 shares of American Healthcare REIT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $161,276.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 59,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,699. This trade represents a 6.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Baird R W upgraded shares of American Healthcare REIT to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Friday, October 17th. JMP Securities increased their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a report on Friday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AHR

About American Healthcare REIT

(Free Report)

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.