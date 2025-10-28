Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH is Advisory Alpha LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Advisory Alpha LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,232,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,902 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $72,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,506,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886,364 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,265,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,730,000 after buying an additional 429,644 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,559,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,292,000 after buying an additional 295,027 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,852,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,815,000 after buying an additional 708,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 4,493,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,725,000 after buying an additional 2,019,229 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VGSH opened at $58.93 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $58.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.81 and a 200 day moving average of $58.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a $0.1897 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

