3,603 Shares in Carrier Global Corporation $CARR Acquired by Freedom Investment Management Inc.

Freedom Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 39,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 23,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Carrier Global from $88.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Melius Research raised Carrier Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on Carrier Global from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Zacks Research lowered Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.41.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $58.23 on Tuesday. Carrier Global Corporation has a twelve month low of $54.22 and a twelve month high of $81.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $49.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.99.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 18.33%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 29th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.61%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Articles

