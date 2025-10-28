Devon Energy Corporation $DVN Holdings Trimmed by Freedom Investment Management Inc.

Freedom Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,172 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 241.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 942 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on DVN. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $42.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.14.

Devon Energy Stock Down 0.1%

DVN stock opened at $32.95 on Tuesday. Devon Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $40.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Devon Energy news, Director Kelt Kindick sold 7,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $257,140.10. Following the transaction, the director owned 31,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,061.46. This represents a 19.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

