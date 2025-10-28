Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.39 per share and revenue of $943.3730 million for the quarter. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.Parties may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, October 30, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.86. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 273.52% and a negative net margin of 12.96%.The business had revenue of $773.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $478.58 on Tuesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $205.87 and a 52 week high of $495.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.76 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $459.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $363.44.

In related news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $5,062,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 16,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,561,800. The trade was a 40.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 3,821 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.05, for a total value of $1,727,283.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 54,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,434,206.60. This represents a 6.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 98,144 shares of company stock valued at $44,160,261 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 70,300.0% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $329.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $304.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $328.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $333.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $466.92.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

