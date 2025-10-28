Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, October 30th. Analysts expect Agios Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($1.94) per share and revenue of $10.4890 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, October 30, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.46 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 1,590.42%. On average, analysts expect Agios Pharmaceuticals to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of AGIO stock opened at $43.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.83. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $23.42 and a 52-week high of $62.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.37.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Agios Pharmaceuticals

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Theodore James Jr. Washburn sold 8,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $315,091.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,003.16. This trade represents a 90.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Cecilia Jones sold 3,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $134,247.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 33,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,399.90. This trade represents a 9.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,482 shares of company stock worth $864,025 in the last 90 days. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 634.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $226,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.25.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

Featured Stories

