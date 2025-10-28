Solstein Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Oklo Inc. $OKLO

Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Oklo in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Oklo in the second quarter worth about $25,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Oklo in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Oklo by 161.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Oklo by 120.9% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oklo Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of OKLO opened at $137.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -326.34 and a beta of 0.69. Oklo Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.14 and a 1-year high of $193.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Oklo ( NYSE:OKLO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts predict that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oklo news, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 92,378 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.73, for a total transaction of $8,658,589.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 75,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,098,922.74. The trade was a 54.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 300,000 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $33,678,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,780,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,913,801.48. This trade represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 491,387 shares of company stock worth $52,698,580. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OKLO has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price target (up from $92.00) on shares of Oklo in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Oklo from $30.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Oklo from $55.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Oklo in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Daiwa America raised Oklo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.14.

Oklo Company Profile

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

