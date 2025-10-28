OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Acquires 16,791 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust $NSA

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,791 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd owned 0.12% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $2,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after acquiring an additional 11,879 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $687,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 6,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 47,286.2% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 137,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 137,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $33.64.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:NSA opened at $31.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.67. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $28.02 and a 52-week high of $46.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 50.55 and a beta of 1.08.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $188.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. National Storage Affiliates Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.170-2.230 EPS. Analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.3%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 367.74%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.