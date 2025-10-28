OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Sells 5,513 Shares of Global X Uranium ETF $URA

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd trimmed its position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,513 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd owned 0.07% of Global X Uranium ETF worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 17,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. increased its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Shelton Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Performance

Global X Uranium ETF stock opened at $50.76 on Tuesday. Global X Uranium ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $60.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 1.10.

Global X Uranium ETF Company Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

