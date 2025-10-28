SM Energy (SM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q3 2025 Prepared Remarks results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 4th. Analysts expect SM Energy to post earnings of $1.37 per share and revenue of $838.2390 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 Prepared Remarks earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, November 4, 2025 at 4:15 PM ET.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. SM Energy had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 25.94%.The business had revenue of $792.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect SM Energy to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SM Energy Stock Performance

NYSE SM opened at $21.09 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $19.67 and a 1 year high of $46.42.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.30%.

SM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on SM Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on SM Energy to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised SM Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SM Energy

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in SM Energy by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,916 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 19,965 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SM Energy by 43.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 145,922 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 44,542 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 68,111 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 44.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile



SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Featured Stories

