Freedom Investment Management Inc. Has $274,000 Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Freedom Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 170.6% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,231 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.43, for a total transaction of $825,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 14,542 shares in the company, valued at $7,059,123.06. This represents a 10.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 8,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.45, for a total transaction of $3,802,242.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 10,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,860,265.80. This represents a 43.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 248,493 shares of company stock valued at $116,848,278. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

MSI stock opened at $443.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $462.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $437.44. The stock has a market cap of $73.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $388.90 and a 1 year high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 134.30% and a net margin of 19.08%.The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. Motorola Solutions has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.820-3.870 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 14.880-14.980 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0109 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $495.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $511.00 to $509.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $513.00.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

