Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX Shares Acquired by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,082 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 100 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 70,188 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 4,244 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Leerink Partners raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $458.00 to $456.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Leerink Partnrs raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial set a $490.00 price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.38.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $421.39 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $398.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $434.28. The stock has a market cap of $108.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 0.43. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $362.50 and a 52-week high of $519.88.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 31.86%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($12.83) EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $389.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,948,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,535,600. This trade represents a 12.50% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.