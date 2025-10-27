GoalVest Advisory LLC Sells 330 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

GoalVest Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 290.2% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1,546.2% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marathon Petroleum news, insider Molly R. Benson sold 10,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $1,773,277.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 28,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,678,100. This trade represents a 27.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MPC shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $203.00 price objective (up previously from $199.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $184.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.31.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of MPC opened at $196.17 on Monday. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a twelve month low of $115.10 and a twelve month high of $201.61. The company has a market cap of $59.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.50.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.70 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.01%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

