Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Has $500,000 Stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF $PYLD

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYLD. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PYLD opened at $26.95 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.40. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $26.98.

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

