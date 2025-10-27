OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Increases Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. $ESS

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,863 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $9,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 1,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

ESS stock opened at $264.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $243.85 and a 52 week high of $316.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $264.17 and its 200 day moving average is $273.54. The firm has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.81.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.04. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 43.51% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $465.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.94 EPS. Essex Property Trust has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.890-3.990 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 15.800-16.020 EPS. Research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $2.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $10.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ESS. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $283.00 to $279.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $301.50 to $305.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.09.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ESS

Essex Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.